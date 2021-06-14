Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium will operate at full capacity for 2021 football games

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech will operate at 100 percent capacity for football games in 2021, according to Athletics Director Will Babcock.

Tech Athletics will, however, continue to work within all COVID-related guidelines mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia, in addition to abiding by health and safety precautions recommended by university and local health officials, according to Babcock.

WDBJ7 asked if there would be vaccination requirements for attendees, and were told, “At the present time there are no vaccine restrictions for outdoor events. Should things change in Virginia we may need to change but as of now there is no restriction requiring a fan to be vaccinated.”

”We are excited to welcome Hokie Nation back home this season,” Babcock said. “There is no place else in college football like Lane Stadium when ‘Enter Sandman’ starts playing and the whole place starts jumping. I know how much our coaches and players missed having that home field advantage last season, and I also realize how anxious our fans are to see the Hokies play in person in 2021.

”We can’t wait to see everyone on September 3,” Babcock continued. “Sincere thanks to our fans for their patience and unwavering support throughout this process, as well as a special thank you to our coaches, student-athletes and staff who persevered through the challenges of the past year.”

Specific health guidelines for all Virginia Tech home events and venues for fall will be announced once all details are finalized.

