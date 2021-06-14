Virginia’s COVID positive rate remains steady for third day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 677,812 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 68 from the 677,744 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 73 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,629,238 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 8,606,021 doses reported Sunday. 56.9% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 47.6% fully-vaccinated. 69% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 58.8% are fully vaccinated.

7,559,536 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 1.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Saturday and Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 11,318 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,307 Sunday.

321 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 323 reported Sunday. 56,807 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

