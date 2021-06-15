Advertisement

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death, and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

