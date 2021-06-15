Sunny, dry stretch continues this week

Several fronts bring drier air

Sunshine and cooler temperatures

Potential showers by Father’s Day weekend

REST OF TODAY

The amount of water in the air has dropped considerably since Monday, and thanks to a series of cold fronts this week, that comfortable weather will stick around for several more days. Along with pleasant daytime temperatures, overnight lows will also remain cooler, dropping to the upper 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Wednesday through Thursday will bring increasingly drier air along with sunny skies. Shower/storm chances remain very low. Afternoon highs will also return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, winds shift from the south, bringing back the increased humidity and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

THE WEEKEND

The tropics are heating up with several disturbances being monitored. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday and has already raced to the northern Atlantic away from the U.S.

Another tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will move into the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week. This may develop into our next tropical system which would be named Claudette.

Regardless of name, the impacts will be seen locally by late in the weekend.

Saturday, a cold front will approach the area with limited shower/storm chances and warm temperatures nearing 90° in spots.

Sunday, the cold front stalls nearby which helps to focus more organized showers and storms for Sunday (Father’s Day) and may continue into Monday and Tuesday depending on the speed of the weather systems.

Increased tropical moisture may bring showers and storms to the region by the weekend. (WDBJ)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/