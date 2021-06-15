Boil water advisory issued for Lewisburg water system

LEWISBURG, WV (WDBJ) - A “Boil Water Advisory” has been issued for the entire Lewisburg Water System, including Renick and Ronceverte, according to the city of Lewisburg.

The city says crews are working to correct inefficiencies in a pumping system, and there is no estimation regarding when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

The city says, “During boil water advisories you should boil all water used for drinking, preparing food, beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth.”

In the event boiling is not practical, per the city, it’s recommended you consult Greenbrier County Health Department at 304-645-1539 or another responsible authority that may direct you to disinfect the water using household bleach, or to use an alternative supply known to be safe.

The advisory will be lifted once it is determined that known or potential contaminates are no longer affecting the safety and welfare of customers, says the city.

