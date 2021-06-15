Advertisement

City of Roanoke celebrates the Gainsboro branch renovation

By Rachel Schneider
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke’s Public Library System is officially back open for in-person service, and officials gathered to celebrate at a local branch that is also a special historical landmark.

City officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated Gainsboro Branch.

The original woodwork of the building was refinished, along with a fresh coat of paint, new technology, and new books.

The branch first opened in 1921 in the basement of the local YMCA, before moving into its own building in 1942.

At the time, it was one of only four libraries open for African Americans in the segregated South.

The library system is also celebrating Juneteenth this Friday with a walking tour around the Gainsboro neighborhood, guided by a local historian.

