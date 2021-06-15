Clean Valley Council to host Riverfest 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bring your boats and team out to Smith Park on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the 2021 Riverfest.

The boats, built out of recycled materials, compete for prizes after a dash down the Roanoke River!

Vendors, live music, food trucks, workshops and an Environmental Film Festival also await guests!

Visit the event’s website for more.

