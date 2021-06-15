Advertisement

Clean Valley Council to host Riverfest 2021

Vendors, live music, food trucks, workshops and an Environmental Film Festival also await guests!
Courtesy Clean Valley Council
Courtesy Clean Valley Council(Riverfest 2021)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bring your boats and team out to Smith Park on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the 2021 Riverfest.

The boats, built out of recycled materials, compete for prizes after a dash down the Roanoke River!

Visit the event’s website for more.

