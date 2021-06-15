Advertisement

Lynchburg Fire Marshall looking for people responsible for curbside fires

(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information about several recent curbside fires.

Investigators say it appears household items set out at curbsides for trash pickup had been set afire.

They say while these fires have been minor, “there is always the possibility of a fire becoming out of control and possibly damaging property or causing serious personal injury.”

The fires have primarily been in the middle Rivermont Avenue area and the Pierce and Buchanan Streets area.

People with information about the fires are asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375 or the Emergency Communications non-emergency number, (434) 847-1485. If a fire is active, call 911.

“We are encouraging people to say something if they see something,” said Fire Chief Greg Wormser. “We want to stop the people doing this before someone is seriously injured.”

