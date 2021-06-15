Lynchburg police don’t suspect Monday homicide was a hate crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Lynchburg police responded to Fort Avenue for a report of a malicious wounding.

The incident took place in the Family Dollar parking lot across from Miller Park. The store closed early Monday as a result, but resumed normal hours Tuesday.

23-year-old Erica Jade Boykin was shot and later died. Boykin was a transgender man.

“At this time we don’t have any information to indicate this was a hate crime,” said Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department community relations coordinator.

Dungan says they’re investigating to see if this might have been a domestic incident.

A child was at the scene, but police say that child was not hurt.

The homicide makes Lynchburg’s seventh of the year, part of what police say is a nationwide trend.

“It is a trend that we’re seeing across the country. It’s something that we saw start in 2020 - a rise in homicides and it’s continuing in 2021 across the country not just here in Lynchburg,” said Dungan.

However, police are calling on the community to help prevent future violence.

“A lot of these individuals who are either involved or who have died are young people and we need to work together as a community to provide resources as an alternative to violent activity,” said Dungan.

At this time, police don’t have any suspects in custody.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area to reach out to them.

