Lynchburg Police looking for man who burglarized BP station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released a photo as part of its investigation into a burglary at a BP station in May.

Officers responded for an alarm call at the station at 7237 Timberlake Road May 30. They arrived to find the front door broken with a rock. Security footage showed a man entering the store and stealing several items, along with cash.

The police department said the man is Black and approximately 6-feet-tall and 190 pounds. He appears to be middle-aged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Ferguson at 434-363-5362 or Crimestoppers at 888-798-5900. You can enter a tip online here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.