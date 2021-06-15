Advertisement

Number of houses placed under contract reaches record for month of May

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 686 homes placed under contract in the Roanoke Valley in May 2021 is the highest number recorded for any May in the history of the Roanoke Valley Multiple Listing System, which was founded in the late ‘80s.

That’s according to the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

‘Under contract’ means a buyer and seller have signed a legally binding purchase agreement, according to the association.

The following statistics show the number of homes sold through the Multiple Listing Service of Roanoke Valley during the month of May, 2021. (The monthly statistics are released around the 15th of each month, to accommodate delays in closing information being entered into the MLS system, according to the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.)

Roanoke Realtors May 2021 Data
Roanoke Realtors May 2021 Data(Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors)

The Multiple Listing System of Roanoke Valley encompasses the cities of Roanoke and Salem, Town of Vinton and counties of Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig, plus a portion of Bedford County and Franklin County.

