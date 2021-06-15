Advertisement

Police: No hate crime suspected in Lynchburg killing

Scene of homicide at Family Dollar in Lynchburg
Scene of homicide at Family Dollar in Lynchburg(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 6 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they don’t think there is any threat to the community after a killing Monday night.

Erica Jade Boykin, 23 of Lynchburg, died after being shot outside the Family Dollar store on Fort Avenue. Police have made no arrests and don’t know who shot Boykin.

Boykin was transitioning from female to male; police say they don’t suspect this was a hate crime.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m. June 14 in the store’s parking lot across the street from Miller Park.

The store closed early Monday because of the shooting, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter tips online here.

