Radford University hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for The Highlander

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University leaders officially broke ground at the future site of ‘The Highlander’.

It’s a new hotel being built right off Radford University’s main campus at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Calhoun Street.

The project is a joint effort between the University and the Radford University Foundation to bring a full-service hotel to the area.

The hotel will feature about 125 rooms, a coffee shop, a 4,000 square-foot conference space.

Leaders hope the hotel will be complete late 2022.

To learn more about the hotel, please visit Radford University’s website.

