Radford University hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for The Highlander
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University leaders officially broke ground at the future site of ‘The Highlander’.
It’s a new hotel being built right off Radford University’s main campus at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Calhoun Street.
The project is a joint effort between the University and the Radford University Foundation to bring a full-service hotel to the area.
The hotel will feature about 125 rooms, a coffee shop, a 4,000 square-foot conference space.
Leaders hope the hotel will be complete late 2022.
