Radford University will require COVID vaccinations for students this fall

A spokeswoman for the university told news outlets that the student was a freshman from Culpeper, Virginia.(Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 8 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University will require students attending in-person classes and activities this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students enrolled in a fully online program are not subject to the requirement.

The university says there is also an exemption process for those who have medical or religious reasons for not getting the vaccine.

New and returning students have to provide vaccine documentation by August 2.

Virginia Tech made a similar announcement last week.

