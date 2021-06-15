Advertisement

Woman found after overnight Amherst County water rescue

A woman is rescued from the James River Tuesday morning.
A woman is rescued from the James River Tuesday morning.(Photo: Amherst Fire Department)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Updated: 3 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been found following an overnight water rescue.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, Amherst County dispatch got a call about a missing woman.

With the help of local fire departments and state police, she was found in the James River near Monacan Park.

Crews got her out of the water around 4 a.m. Tuesday before getting her to Lynchburg General.

“It took us a while to find her to be honest with you. We started 8 o’clock last night, didn’t find her until 4 o’clock this morning. So, I mean, we had a lot of area to cover and had to bring in a lot of different assets to work together to find her,” said Juette Renalds, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office captain.

Authorities say the woman is in stable condition.

