277 new COVID cases in Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,226 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 277 from the 677,949 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 137 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,717,435 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from the 8,661,242 doses reported Tuesday. 57.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 48.3% fully-vaccinated. 69.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 59.4% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,578,332 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 1.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 1.7% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 11,330 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,328 Tuesday.

385 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 324 reported Tuesday. 56,861 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.