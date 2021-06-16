7@four: Roanoke Parks and Rec Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Rec is collecting people’s stories. How did parks impact you over the past year? Did you take part in programs you enjoyed? Did you visit local parks more than usual because it was safer outside? Did you visit holiday murals or walk the greenways?

June is Parks and Rec Month in Roanoke, with lots going on.

Watch the video to see Stephanie Long with Play Roanoke talk about all that and more.

Click here for event information and to submit stories and experiences.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.