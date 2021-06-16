Advertisement

Search on for driver accused of causing Henry County Sheriff’s Office crash

Crash involving Henry County investigator
Crash involving Henry County investigator(BTW21)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 17 hours ago
Video courtesy BTW21

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police are asking for help locating a driver who caused a Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle to crash May 23, 2021.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on A.L. Philpott Highway, about 200 feet east of Sugar Tree Drive. Based on multiple witness statements, the driver’s vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 truck, according to police.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator was driving an unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus westbound in the right lane when a vehicle in the left lane went to the right.

T.W. Farmer, with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, swerved to avoid the vehicle and ran off the right side of the highway, hitting signs and an embankment.

The other vehicle never made contact with the Taurus, and continued down the road.

Farmer was taken to a hospital and is still recovering from serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was driving without emergency equipment activated and at the 60 miles per hour posted speed, according to police.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-375-9500.

