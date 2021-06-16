Pleasant for now with rising rain chances Fathers’ Day weekend

Several fronts bring drier air

Sunshine and cooler temperatures

Potential showers by Fathers’ Day weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Wednesday through Thursday will bring increasingly drier air along with sunny skies. Shower/storm chances remain very low. Afternoon highs will also return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs today climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, winds shift from the south, bringing back the increased humidity and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

THE WEEKEND

The tropics are heating up with several disturbances being monitored. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday and has already raced to the northern Atlantic away from the U.S. and is getting weaker.

Another tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will move into the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week. This may develop into our next tropical system which would be named Claudette.

Regardless of name, the impacts will be seen locally by late in the weekend.

Saturday, a cold front will approach the area with limited shower/storm chances and warm temperatures nearing 90° in spots.

Sunday, the cold front stalls nearby which helps to focus more organized showers and storms for Sunday (Father’s Day) and may continue into Monday and Tuesday depending on the speed of the weather systems.

We could see a tropical connection to our rain by late this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/