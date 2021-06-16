Botetourt County considering reconstruction of circuit courthouse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During its 45-year lifespan, the Botetourt County Circuit Courthouse has seen thousands of trials, and the county administration says it’s seen better days.

“There are leaks in the ceiling, the roof leaks, water comes in through the walls; there have been studies that say there’s both surface and airborne mold in the building,” says Tommy Moore, the circuit court clerk for nearly 30 years.

Rebuilt in 1975 after a fire demolished the previous structure, the building no longer meets state or federal standards.

Last year, a committee was formed to come up with a redesign plan, which would completely tear down the current courthouse and build it back from the ground up, adding more parking space and better security when entering the court,

Another major issue is that the building is not handicap-accessible.

“The witness stand, the judge’s bench all have accessibility problems,” adds Moore.

Officials say the project, estimated to cost roughly $25 million, would be funded by low-interest loans and would not require any tax rate increases.

The new plan would also create a courtyard, relocating the Botetourt County Historical Society’s museum and other monuments.

“It’s a courthouse that would serve us well into the future, certainly for the next 20 to 30 years, and that is the reason for the two courtrooms being built at the present time,” explains Moore.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors is planning to meet June 22 to consider the plans for the new circuit courthouse. If approved, an estimated reopening of the building would be set for sometime in 2024.

