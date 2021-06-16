Covington releases app to let residents report problems

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Covington can get city services faster and easier now.

The city has rolled out the See Click Fix app that can be used on mobile devices like your iPad or smart phone, or on your home computer, to let the city know about problems like potholes and broken sidewalks. It then lets the request go right to the appropriate department, and even has a function where you can track what’s being done.

”It’s a one-stop shop, and it’s as simple as you can drop a pin on a map as to where the issue is, you can use your GPS location, or you can actually physically enter an address, and provide your contact info so if we go out there to asses the situation and need additional information we can contact you back,” said City Manager Krystal Onaitis.

You can find See Click Fix at the Google or Apple app stores, or on their website.

