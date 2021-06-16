Advertisement

Galax man killed in Grayson Co. crash

By Sarah Irby
Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Galax man was killed and a woman injured in a Grayson County crash June 10.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 626 just before 4 p.m. The driver of a GMC Sierra was traveling east on 58 and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was crossing from 626. The driver of the Jeep failed to yield the right of way, according to police.

88-year-old George C. Spurlin of Galax was driving the Jeep; he was taken for treatment at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries from the crash. She was also wearing a seatbelt.

