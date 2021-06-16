Advertisement

Gypsy Coffee Company gives back to first responders across Southwest Virginia

By Janay Reece
Updated: 13 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an unlikely coffee shop making its way around Southwest Virginia. It is called the Gypsy Coffee Company.

The food truck coffee shop travels to different hometowns to sell coffee, but also to give back.

The truck’s owner, Gina James, says they like to help their community by giving a free cup of coffee to first responders.

“You know my dad would always share coffee with my grandparents while they were alive and then my brother and me. It’s all part of family,” said James.

James hopes a simple cup of coffee can continue to put a smile on people’s faces.

