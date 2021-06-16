Homestead starts process to renovate Warm Springs Pools

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Restoration of the old Jefferson Pools in Bath County is back on.

They’re now called the Warm Springs Pools and you may remember they were condemned several years ago.

The buildings have decayed even more in the months of the pandemic, but now there’s hope they’ll soon be restored and renewed.

“We opened up for bids from general contractors,” said Lynn Swann, the Omni Homestead Director of Marketing, “and we also applied for and received approval on the building and construction permits from the county.”

It’s been a while coming, since these plans were released more than a year ago. Back then, the plan was to be finishing up the restoration by now.

“We were able to reopen on June 29th of 2020, and we are continuing to move forward,” Swann said.

“It’s just going to be better once they are fixed up, they are beautiful again,” said Preservation Bath board member Danny Cardwell, “and then folks are back in the county recreating in the area.”

And the popular spot will receive more than a rebuilding. It now has a new name: the Warm Springs Pools.

“They were renamed the Jefferson Pools in the 1990s,” Swann explained, “but we feel that with the plans taking the structures to how they would have looked in 1925, we felt it was the right thing to do to return the pools to their historic name.”

The gates will remain locked for the time being, while the management at the Omni Homestead receives bids for the obviously necessary work. But they say things should get started this year, with completion expected around the end of 2022.

“It’s going to be good seeing folks parked in this area and those doors open and folks going in and out and traffic again, for sure,” Cardwell said.

