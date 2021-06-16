Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools discusses upcoming secondary schools scheduling

By Michael Alachnowicz
Updated: 14 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools administration discussed upcoming scheduling changes Tuesday.

Secondary students will move to block scheduling in the fall.

They’ll move between eight classes spread across every two days. Each class will be 90 minutes long.

Administration also discussed a “4 by 4″ block schedule for secondary students for the 2022-2023 school year, where classes will continue to be 90 minutes long each.

Four classes will be in the fall semester while another four will be taken in the spring.

