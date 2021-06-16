Person who broke into Forest food trucks sought by sheriff’s office

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person seen on surveillance photos breaking into, stealing from and damaging several food trucks at the Backyard, on Route 221 at Burn Bridge Road in Forest.

Investigators say the incident took place about 4:30 a.m June 15. The thief was wearing black Nike flip flops, long-sleeve shirt, long pants, gloves and a dirt bike-style helmet. based on surveillance photos, and arrived and left the location driving a motor scooter.

Backyard Food Truck Theft, Forest/Bedford County (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Burnette with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

