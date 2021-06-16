Advertisement

New collection site for charity set up in Lexington

The Shoes4Soles box near the county courthouse in Lexington.
The Shoes4Soles box near the county courthouse in Lexington.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, a new way to help people out has been set up.

It’s a collection box for Shoes4Soles, a group that creates sustainable jobs for people around the world by repurposing products to supply micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs.

While the local running shop had been helping out, the closest collection point up until now was in Charlottesville.

You’ll find the new box just under the Nelson Street overpass, near the county courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase on Blue Ridge Parkway ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Crash involving Henry County investigator
Search on for driver accused of causing Henry County Sheriff’s Office crash
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Galax man killed in Grayson Co. crash

Latest News

Miss Virginia Returns to the Berglund Center
Miss Virginia Returns to the Berglund Center
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase on Blue Ridge Parkway ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
The opening page of the See Click Fix app released by Covington.
Covington releases app to let residents report problems
Carilion Crane
Carilion Crane