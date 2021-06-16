New collection site for charity set up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, a new way to help people out has been set up.

It’s a collection box for Shoes4Soles, a group that creates sustainable jobs for people around the world by repurposing products to supply micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs.

While the local running shop had been helping out, the closest collection point up until now was in Charlottesville.

You’ll find the new box just under the Nelson Street overpass, near the county courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.