Pulaski bill and tax increases unanimously approved

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the town of Pulaski will be seeing certain taxes and bills increasing.

Tuesday night, the city council approved increases for sewer and water rates, along with property and cigarette taxes.

Water and sewer bills will go up eight percent each. City leaders say that money will help make major upgrades to aging infrastructure.

The tax on a pack of cigarettes will go up to 40 cents, from the current 25 cents.

That now matches nearby communities such as Radford.

For property taxes, you’ll see a two-cent increase per 100 dollars of assessed value. The town’s rate will now be at 36 cents.

The town says it will work with people individually if they have trouble paying these balances.

