Advertisement

Pulaski bill and tax increases unanimously approved

Courtesy the Associated Press
Courtesy the Associated Press(Elise Amendola | AP)
By WDBJ7
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the town of Pulaski will be seeing certain taxes and bills increasing.

Tuesday night, the city council approved increases for sewer and water rates, along with property and cigarette taxes.

Water and sewer bills will go up eight percent each. City leaders say that money will help make major upgrades to aging infrastructure.

The tax on a pack of cigarettes will go up to 40 cents, from the current 25 cents.

That now matches nearby communities such as Radford.

For property taxes, you’ll see a two-cent increase per 100 dollars of assessed value. The town’s rate will now be at 36 cents.

The town says it will work with people individually if they have trouble paying these balances.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
A small group of protesters set up camp outside Floyd County High School, where the board...
Rules on trans students draw dozens to Floyd school's meeting
Dominic Townes (circa 2019) was sentenced June 14, 2021 for the 2018 murders of two men.
Roanoke man sentenced to 42 years for 2018 murders
Former Radford Police lieutenant convicted of malfeasance
Scene of homicide at Family Dollar in Lynchburg
One dead following Lynchburg store shooting

Latest News

Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
A sample image of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation's new specialty plate. 450 preorders must...
New Virginia license plate to benefit Blue Ridge Parkway
Pittsylvania Music Safety 2021
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors discusses new ordinances for larger music festivals
Local firefighters and police officers are hoping the annual game will draw in a big crowd.
Roanoke Valley Guns and Hoses softball game back for 16th year
Thus far, 2,114 state responsible inmates have been released early due to the pandemic,...
Pandemic-related early release of state inmates coming to an end as authority expires