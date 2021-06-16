Advertisement

Roanoke Valley Guns and Hoses softball game back for 16th year

Local firefighters and police officers are hoping the annual game will draw in a big crowd.
Local firefighters and police officers are hoping the annual game will draw in a big crowd.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Updated: 3 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year again!

The 16th annual Roanoke Valley Guns and Hoses softball tournament is Friday night, June 18 at Haley Toyota Salem Red Sox Ballpark.

This year, all proceeds will go back to the Ronald McDonald house of Southwest Virginia.

There are no capacity limits at the park this year, so the goal is to pack the stands, and raise over $5,000.

While the play on the field can get competitive at times between local police officers and firefighters, the purpose of playing is so much greater than who wins.

”It’s an honor to help the kids, especially those who are going through illness or sickness. Kids don’t deserve that; they need a fun life, and we can help that, and if we can help one of them become healthy fulfill their dreams, it’s heart-filling,” said coordinator Tony Rickman.

A $5 per-person donation is requested. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the game is set to start at 7 p.m.

