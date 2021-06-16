Advertisement

Sen. Warner: Agreement in place on infrastructure bill

By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says a deal is in place to pass a massive infrastructure bill in the Senate.

This comes after an initial bipartisan effort failed.

Warner discussed the new $579 billion bill with reporters Wednesday, saying it will help provide cleaner energy sources, expand access to broadband, and repair roads, bridges, and waterways across the country over the next five years.

“Infrastructure, which used to be an American competitive advantage, versus the rest of the world, has become a competitive disadvantage,” said Warner.

Warner says another proposal, which was less than $500 billion, did not go far enough and is not a large enough investment..

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase on Blue Ridge Parkway ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Crash involving Henry County investigator
Search on for driver accused of causing Henry County Sheriff’s Office crash
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Galax man killed in Grayson Co. crash

Latest News

The book, released in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, offered a...
Bolton feels 'vindication' that criminal probe into book dropped
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
Warner Discusses Infrastructure Bill
Warner Discusses Infrastructure Bill
White House pairs with dating apps to boost vaccinations in young Americans
White House pairs with dating apps to boost vaccinations in young Americans