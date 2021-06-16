Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
A small group of protesters set up camp outside Floyd County High School, where the board...
Rules on trans students draw dozens to Floyd school's meeting
Dominic Townes (circa 2019) was sentenced June 14, 2021 for the 2018 murders of two men.
Roanoke man sentenced to 42 years for 2018 murders
Former Radford Police lieutenant convicted of malfeasance
Scene of homicide at Family Dollar in Lynchburg
One dead following Lynchburg store shooting

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6