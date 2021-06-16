Montgomery County museums partner to preserve local Black history and culture

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and the Montgomery Museum of Art and History have teamed up to share the history of their hometown.

It is a part of an effort to preserve Montgomery County’s Black history and culture.

“These aren’t just pieces of history that curators put together from a book---no-- this was done, hand-in-hand with members of the Black community, to tell a more nuanced story of Black life in Montgomery County,” said Chris Sanchez, executive director of Christiansburg Institute, Inc.

“It really brings context to the whole picture to tell the whole story, and it is just the most powerful tool that we have,” said Casey Jenkins, executive director of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and the Montgomery Museum of Art and History staff, board members, and local community members began to organize and take action to preserve and increase awareness about Montgomery County’s rich African American history and culture. The team is now taking steps by setting up three new educational storyboards in Downtown Christiansburg—to tell the stories many have forgotten or don’t know.

“Our young people need to know about this history, especially when you come from a family, you are descendant, you should know the, the story, the history that’s behind it all,” said Debbie Sherman-Lee, a board member of Christiansburg Institute, Inc.

The storyboards will include art and themes about Black ‘Education’, ‘Community Life’, and ‘Slavery’.

“We just want to continue the story, and let people know the whole story,” said Sherman-Lee.

“This is very intimate and directly connected to folks here, lived here and generations of families have lived here,” said Sanchez.

They say the storyboards are timely, as the Senate just passed a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday, to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

“So for the fact now that this is really being lifted up, and as a national holiday, that means a lot,” said Pat Jones, a member of Christiansburg Institute, Inc. “We’re living through times and things we never thought we’d see.”

The Christiansburg Institute-Montgomery Museum Joint Committee says this is an opportunity to highlight African American culture and heritage in a prominent and highly visible location, while also enhancing the landscape and drawing to the area as a tourist attraction.

Their hope is this project will serve as a model for other communities to share Black history and experiences in a way it should be shared.

