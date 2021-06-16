Advertisement

University of Lynchburg to enhance partnership with Community Access Network

By Michael Alachnowicz
Updated: 14 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As the summer turns to fall, the University of Lynchburg will enhance a local partnership.

Community Access Network is already home to some university health student rotations.

By the time September rolls around, those rotations will become greater.

“That collaboration will allow our students to really get even more into the community and provide the services that are needed by our community, particularly around healthcare,” said Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar, University of Lynchburg president.

Morrison-Shetlar says that enhanced collaboration will now bring faculty to Community Access Network.

Four faculty members will now support student rotations, delivering more care and more learning for students.

“One of the big things that we wanted to make sure is that when the students come to the University of Lynchburg that they have the opportunity to learn through practical experience, and so, to be able to serve the community, it’s a huge learning experience,” said Morrison-Shetlar.

Community Access Network says the enhancement creates a continuous flow, breaking from periodic rotations.

“We’re going to be able to be a part of ongoing education for these PA students, not intermittent as we’ve had before,” said Christina Delzingaro, CEO.

Meanwhile, the university says they’re excited for this next step ahead.

“We’re seeing the community come together wanting to make a difference. We’re seeing our students come to the University of Lynchburg, wanting to make a difference. Couldn’t feel better,” said Morrison-Shetlar.

The effort is part of a new initiative the university plans to detail later in June.

