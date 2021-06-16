Valley Interfaith Child Care Center dedicates ‘Buddy Bench’ to longtime board members

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One childcare center in Blacksburg is dedicating a Buddy bench to two people who have a passion for children.

The bench is in honor of Earl Brown and his companion, the late Lynn Price. Those at the center say Brown and Price have poured countless hours into kids and education at Valley Interfaith Child Care Center (VICCC).

The idea of the bench is simple - if a child feels lonely, he or she can go to the bench as a signal they need someone to play with. Another child will see them, go and talk to them and include them.

Every child at the center put their handprints on the bench.

