Williamson Road Area Business Association has new home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Williamson Road Area Business Association has a new, permanent home.

WRABA has officially moved into “Fort Knox Business Suites” at 5411 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012.

The suites are next to Fort Knox Drive Thru Self Storage, which opened earlier this year.

Wednesday morning, there was a ribbon-cutting that included speeches from Mayor Lea, as well as Executive Director Valerie Brown.

WRABA has existed since 1981, which means this year is the 40th anniversary of the organization.

“For the past couple of years we’ve just been moving from office to office until we could finally have a home of our own, and now thanks to Jim Cherney and the retail space he built at Fort Knox, we’re here, and we’re all excited about it,” said Brown.

Several other organizations and small businesses have already moved into the Business Suites, and more will continue to do so in the months to come.

