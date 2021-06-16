Advertisement

Williamson Road Area Business Association has new home

By Ashley Boles
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Williamson Road Area Business Association has a new, permanent home.

WRABA has officially moved into “Fort Knox Business Suites” at 5411 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012.

The suites are next to Fort Knox Drive Thru Self Storage, which opened earlier this year.

Wednesday morning, there was a ribbon-cutting that included speeches from Mayor Lea, as well as Executive Director Valerie Brown.

WRABA has existed since 1981, which means this year is the 40th anniversary of the organization.

“For the past couple of years we’ve just been moving from office to office until we could finally have a home of our own, and now thanks to Jim Cherney and the retail space he built at Fort Knox, we’re here, and we’re all excited about it,” said Brown.

Several other organizations and small businesses have already moved into the Business Suites, and more will continue to do so in the months to come.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
A small group of protesters set up camp outside Floyd County High School, where the board...
Rules on trans students draw dozens to Floyd school's meeting
Dominic Townes (circa 2019) was sentenced June 14, 2021 for the 2018 murders of two men.
Roanoke man sentenced to 42 years for 2018 murders
Former Radford Police lieutenant convicted of malfeasance
Scene of homicide at Family Dollar in Lynchburg
One dead following Lynchburg store shooting

Latest News

Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
A sample image of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation's new specialty plate. 450 preorders must...
New Virginia license plate to benefit Blue Ridge Parkway
Pittsylvania Music Safety 2021
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors discusses new ordinances for larger music festivals
Local firefighters and police officers are hoping the annual game will draw in a big crowd.
Roanoke Valley Guns and Hoses softball game back for 16th year
Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in...
VDOT lifts COVID-19 restrictions for visitors