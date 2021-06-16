Advertisement

Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack

Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman has been charged with malicious wounding, accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat.

Officers were called the night of June 15 to the 2000 block of Grace Street, where they found a victim bleeding heavily. She was taken to a hospital.

Dawn Shaniqua Jackson, 30, was arrested at the scene of the attack. She is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

