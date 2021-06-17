Advertisement

7@four: See K9s in action this Saturday

By Pat Thomas
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, June 19, you will have your chance to see K9s in action. See specially-trained dogs run an obstacle course, see the inside of a K9 police car and get photos with one of the dogs.

It’s a family event brought to you by Roanoke County TRIAD, the Roanoke County Police K9 Unit and Friendship Retirement Community.

It’s set for noon at the Roanoke County Public Safety Center at 5925 Cove Road in Roanoke.

Click here and here for more information.

Watch the video to see Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Sergeant Tony Ayers with the Roanoke County Police Department K9 unit, preview the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Driver dies after crashing into Roanoke school
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Kids are enjoying popcorn from Mill Mountain Zoo's new snack bar: Bali's Bistro.
Mill Mountain Zoo adds snack bar for visitors
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
A 240-foot-tall red crane is being put up at Carilion Clinic to start construction on the...
Carilion Clinic crane goes up, marking start of Crystal Spring Tower construction
Five unaccounted for after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Police Plan for Marijuana Legalization
Police Plan for Marijuana Legalization