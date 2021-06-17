7@four: See K9s in action this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, June 19, you will have your chance to see K9s in action. See specially-trained dogs run an obstacle course, see the inside of a K9 police car and get photos with one of the dogs.

It’s a family event brought to you by Roanoke County TRIAD, the Roanoke County Police K9 Unit and Friendship Retirement Community.

It’s set for noon at the Roanoke County Public Safety Center at 5925 Cove Road in Roanoke.

Watch the video to see Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Sergeant Tony Ayers with the Roanoke County Police Department K9 unit, preview the event.

