Chase on Blue Ridge Parkway ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pursuit from Waynesboro along the Blue Ridge Parkway ended in a deadly shooting in Amherst County Wednesday night.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating since the incident involved a Virginia State Police trooper.

VSP says the incident began at approximately 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, when state police received a request from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with apprehending a violent felon wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges by the county. The sheriff’s office stated that the adult male subject should be considered armed and dangerous, and to be approached with caution.

State troopers located the male subject and a female passenger seated inside a Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Main Street in Waynesboro. As the troopers were pulling into the parking lot, the wanted subject began to drive away and struck one of the trooper’s vehicles.

A pursuit of the Tahoe was initiated and continued along Route 250 through Waynesboro into Amherst County. The suspect vehicle then went south on the Blue Ridge Parkway and eventually onto Pedlar River Road, where the driver jumped from his moving vehicle. The Tahoe continued off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The troopers then engaged the male subject, who had a gun. During that encounter, VSP says the troopers fired at the wanted subject. The troopers called for EMS to respond to the scene and administered CPR until the ambulance arrived. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The female passenger and troopers were not injured during the shooting.

In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an internal administrative investigation.

