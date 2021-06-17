Clifton Forge plans film, discussion to mark Juneteenth

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Masonic Theater will host the Spike Lee movie “Black KKKlansman” Saturday at 2 p.m., with a discussion to follow with David Rabinowitz, who wrote the script for the film, speaking remotely.

Organizers say their hope is that the film will help stimulate viewers talks about broader subjects than just the Juneteenth holiday.

”But it also is about the struggle that people are still going through,” said Courtney Howard, who helped organize the event. “So having the opportunity for community discussion and figuring out things that need to be done today, that’s a big part of it.”

Donations will be accepted at the door, but the film is free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.