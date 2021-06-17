Advertisement

Clifton Forge plans film, discussion to mark Juneteenth

By Bruce Young
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Masonic Theater will host the Spike Lee movie “Black KKKlansman” Saturday at 2 p.m., with a discussion to follow with David Rabinowitz, who wrote the script for the film, speaking remotely.

Organizers say their hope is that the film will help stimulate viewers talks about broader subjects than just the Juneteenth holiday.

”But it also is about the struggle that people are still going through,” said Courtney Howard, who helped organize the event. “So having the opportunity for community discussion and figuring out things that need to be done today, that’s a big part of it.”

Donations will be accepted at the door, but the film is free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Driver dies after crashing into Roanoke school
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Kids are enjoying popcorn from Mill Mountain Zoo's new snack bar: Bali's Bistro.
Mill Mountain Zoo adds snack bar for visitors
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
A 240-foot-tall red crane is being put up at Carilion Clinic to start construction on the...
Carilion Clinic crane goes up, marking start of Crystal Spring Tower construction
Five unaccounted for after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Police Plan for Marijuana Legalization
Police Plan for Marijuana Legalization