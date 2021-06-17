Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia

(CDC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,392 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, June 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 166 from the 678,226 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 277 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,751,641 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 8,717,435 doses reported Wednesday. 57.4% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 48.6% fully-vaccinated. 69.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 59.6% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,588,180 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 1.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there were 11,336 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,330 Wednesday.

307 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 385 reported Wednesday. 56,885 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

