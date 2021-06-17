Advertisement

Danville plans to improve neighborhood parks

Danville Parks and Recreation is looking for input on its residential parks to plan for improvements.
By Kendall Davis
Updated: 3 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Danville has large scale plans in the works on its Riverfront Park, Danville Parks and Recreation is not forgetting about its smaller parks.

“Dan Daniels, the Riverfront park, Anglers park, those are all more of our regional parks, so we are interested in knowing more about the spaces that are where people live, that are nearly residents, that they use in their everyday lives,” said Dr. Stephanie Lovely, Danville Parks and Recreation’s Parks facility and Services Planner.

To hear what people would like to see, they’re sending a survey to all residents.

“We are using that to do our long-term planning for putting improvements, new amenities to neighborhood parks based on the feedback we get.” said Lovely.

The city has 18 neighborhood parks and Lovely wants them all to have something unique to each park.

“We know that the best way to make these spaces relevant and useful to residents, we want people to love their neighborhood parks. The best way is to hear from residents directly themselves,” said Lovely

Lovely says with available funding, potential improvement will come sooner than usual.

“This plan that comes out of this, we will see the effect of that in two years with building and infrastructure, but programming and maintenance of parks can change immediately,” said Lovely.

The survey, as well as the list of projects the Danville Parks and Recreation has planned, is on its new website.

