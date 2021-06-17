Five unaccounted for after tubing accident southwest of Danville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WDBJ) - Five people are the subject of a search after a tubing accident in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

Those five and four others were tubing on the Dan River in the area of the Duke Energy Plant in Eden, southwest of Danville, Virginia. Those four have been rescued and are being treated.

The search is concentrated in an area from the energy plant to the state line; searchers are looking in the river and woods. The search includes an aircraft.

Investigators believe the accident happened Wednesday night when the tubers went over a dam.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.