Lynchburg fire investigation grows from curbside trash to midtown building

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help in its investigation into several arson fires involving trash set out at curbsides for pickup.

Investigators say the growing number of incidents may now include a structure damaged by fire in midtown Lynchburg the evening of June 16. The Fire Marshal’s office says these incidents may be considered felonies and are punishable with fines and/or jail time.

The Fire Chief and Fire Marshal are asking the public to be vigilant and remind everyone that if you see something, you should say something, and anyone who observes suspicious activity should call 9-1-1 immediately.

“We know that especially during the day, someone has likely been a witness to one of these incidents,” said Fire Marshal Thomas Goode.

Fire Chief Greg Wormser added, “We need the public to understand that while there is property damage, the danger of fire spread and the risk of injury is tremendous. Additionally, a reward may be offered to an individual that as a result of their reporting leads to an arrest and conviction in these crimes.”

People with information about these incidents are encouraged to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375 or the Emergency Communications non-emergency number, (434) 847-1485. If the fire is active, call 911.

