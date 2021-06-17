Lynchburg home charred in Wednesday night fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg fire officials are asking for your help after yet another fire.

A home on Page Street was charred in a fire Wednesday night. The fire started outside before reaching the home.

Fire officials say they’re investigating to see if this fire is connected to other recent fires.

They say no one was hurt in this incident, but they’re asking for information to stop the danger.

“While property damage is certainly a problem and certainly something we want to minimize, what we don’t wanna have happen is as this continues, we don’t wanna have somebody injured, either one of our firefighters or first responders or somebody in the public,” said Greg Wormser, fire chief.

A reward is offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

