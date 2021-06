FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for burglaries of several food trucks in Forest.

Tyler Martin, 21 of Forest, is charged with three counts of burglary, one count of property damage and one count of petit larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the residents of Bedford County for assistance in solving this case.

