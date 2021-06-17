‘Obamacare’ is safe: Expert weighs in on what it means for those in the Commonwealth

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Affordable Care Act or ‘Obamacare’ has been declared safe, when Thursday the Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge to the healthcare law.

But what does it mean for people in our hometowns?

A 35-year healthcare expert at Radford University says the dismissal means the law will continue to protect millions of Americans’ insurance. That includes those under the age of 26, allowing them to remain on their parents’ insurance and many who have pre-exsisting health conditions.

Dr. Becky McIntyre is the program director and assistant professor for the Master of Healthcare Administration program at Radford University. She says since ‘Obamacare’ is safe, it also means many people cannot be turned down for coverage on account of health problems, or charged a higher premium.

McyIntire says the Affordable Care Act also covers the expansion of the Medicaid program. You can read more abut the Supreme Court’s decision here.

