Advertisement

‘Obamacare’ is safe: Expert weighs in on what it means for those in the Commonwealth

The US Supreme Court with two major rulings today -- first, the high court throwing out a...
The US Supreme Court with two major rulings today -- first, the high court throwing out a challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Then, justices unanimously side with a Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Janay Reece
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Affordable Care Act or ‘Obamacare’ has been declared safe, when Thursday the Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge to the healthcare law.

But what does it mean for people in our hometowns?

A 35-year healthcare expert at Radford University says the dismissal means the law will continue to protect millions of Americans’ insurance. That includes those under the age of 26, allowing them to remain on their parents’ insurance and many who have pre-exsisting health conditions.

Dr. Becky McIntyre is the program director and assistant professor for the Master of Healthcare Administration program at Radford University. She says since ‘Obamacare’ is safe, it also means many people cannot be turned down for coverage on account of health problems, or charged a higher premium.

McyIntire says the Affordable Care Act also covers the expansion of the Medicaid program. You can read more abut the Supreme Court’s decision here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Driver dies after crashing into Roanoke school
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Kids are enjoying popcorn from Mill Mountain Zoo's new snack bar: Bali's Bistro.
Mill Mountain Zoo adds snack bar for visitors
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
A 240-foot-tall red crane is being put up at Carilion Clinic to start construction on the...
Carilion Clinic crane goes up, marking start of Crystal Spring Tower construction
Five unaccounted for after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Police Plan for Marijuana Legalization
Police Plan for Marijuana Legalization