Pittsylvania County sets new ordinances to accommodate upcoming music festivals

By Kendall Davis
Updated: 10 hours ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Blue Ridge Rock Festival is set to bring 20,000 guests to the Blue Ridge Amphitheater this September, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors felt they needed to update their music festival ordinances that had been in place since the ’90s.

“There has been months and months of work to update this, figuring out what the new ordinances need to look like to ensure the events go on safely and efficiently,” said Pittsylvania County Public Information Officer Caleb Ayers.

The board approved revisions to the ordinances that address sound and lighting, fire and EMS, traffic, insurance and security.

“The promoter has footed that bill, but there are definitely requirements and for large-scale events like ones being planned in Blairs, there is going to be lots and lots of law enforcement involved and lots and lots of public safety and EMS,” said Ayers.

As four-day passes for the festival are sold out and a majority of hotels in the Danville and county area are booked, the county has been working with organizers on their plans before their permit applications are submitted.

The board will have a special meeting Tuesday to approve or deny permits for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, as well as other festivals that are planned at the amphitheater but have yet to be announced.

