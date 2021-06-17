Starr Hill Brewery hosts Pint Night for Alzheimer’s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starr Hill Brewery in Roanoke is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s with $1 from every pint sold being donated to the cause.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 17, at 8 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, with hundreds of fundraisers taking place nationwide during the summer solstice June 20, also known as The Longest Day.

