Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Driver dies after crashing into Roanoke school
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
Kids are enjoying popcorn from Mill Mountain Zoo's new snack bar: Bali's Bistro.
Mill Mountain Zoo adds snack bar for visitors
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
A 240-foot-tall red crane is being put up at Carilion Clinic to start construction on the...
Carilion Clinic crane goes up, marking start of Crystal Spring Tower construction