Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Chilly weather this morning

More pleasant weather Thursday

Watching the tropics Father’s Day weekend

THURSDAY

The weather will remain pleasant through Thursday with more sunshine. Humidity remains low until the weekend when winds shift back to the south. Afternoon highs will also return to the upper 70s and 80s.

Humidity remains in check through Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, winds shift from the south, bringing back the increased humidity and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

THE WEEKEND

The tropics are heating up with several disturbances being monitored. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday and has already raced to the northern Atlantic away from the U.S. and is getting weaker.

Another tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will move into the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week. This may develop into our next tropical system which would be named Claudette.

Regardless of name, the impacts will be seen locally by late in the weekend.

Saturday, a cold front will approach the area with limited shower/storm chances and warm temperatures nearing 90° in spots.

Sunday, the cold front stalls nearby which helps to focus a few showers and storms for Sunday (Father’s Day) and may continue into Monday and Tuesday depending on the speed of the weather systems. Currently the best rain chances appear Monday and Tuesday.

Checking out the possible tracks of the system in the Gulf of Mexico. (WDBJ)

We could see some tropical rain in our area by early next week. It all depends n the track of the system. (WDBJ)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/