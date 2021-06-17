Tropical rain looks possible early next week
Shower chances increase through the weekend.
- Chilly weather this morning
- More pleasant weather Thursday
- Watching the tropics Father’s Day weekend
THURSDAY
The weather will remain pleasant through Thursday with more sunshine. Humidity remains low until the weekend when winds shift back to the south. Afternoon highs will also return to the upper 70s and 80s.
FRIDAY
By the end of the week, winds shift from the south, bringing back the increased humidity and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.
THE WEEKEND
The tropics are heating up with several disturbances being monitored. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday and has already raced to the northern Atlantic away from the U.S. and is getting weaker.
Another tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will move into the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week. This may develop into our next tropical system which would be named Claudette.
Regardless of name, the impacts will be seen locally by late in the weekend.
Saturday, a cold front will approach the area with limited shower/storm chances and warm temperatures nearing 90° in spots.
Sunday, the cold front stalls nearby which helps to focus a few showers and storms for Sunday (Father’s Day) and may continue into Monday and Tuesday depending on the speed of the weather systems. Currently the best rain chances appear Monday and Tuesday.
