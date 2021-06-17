Advertisement

Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Shower chances increase through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Chilly weather this morning
  • More pleasant weather Thursday
  • Watching the tropics Father’s Day weekend

THURSDAY

The weather will remain pleasant through Thursday with more sunshine. Humidity remains low until the weekend when winds shift back to the south. Afternoon highs will also return to the upper 70s and 80s.

Humidity remains in check through Friday.
Humidity remains in check through Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, winds shift from the south, bringing back the increased humidity and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

THE WEEKEND

The tropics are heating up with several disturbances being monitored. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday and has already raced to the northern Atlantic away from the U.S. and is getting weaker.

Another tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will move into the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week. This may develop into our next tropical system which would be named Claudette.

Regardless of name, the impacts will be seen locally by late in the weekend.

Saturday, a cold front will approach the area with limited shower/storm chances and warm temperatures nearing 90° in spots.

Sunday, the cold front stalls nearby which helps to focus a few showers and storms for Sunday (Father’s Day) and may continue into Monday and Tuesday depending on the speed of the weather systems. Currently the best rain chances appear Monday and Tuesday.

Checking out the possible tracks of the system in the Gulf of Mexico.
Checking out the possible tracks of the system in the Gulf of Mexico.(WDBJ)
We could see some tropical rain in our area by early next week. It all depends n the track of...
We could see some tropical rain in our area by early next week. It all depends n the track of the system.(WDBJ)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Most Read

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire; mask law changes expected in August
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase on Blue Ridge Parkway ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Crash involving Henry County investigator
Search on for driver accused of causing Henry County Sheriff’s Office crash
Dawn Jackson is accused of hitting another person in the head with a baseball bat in Lynchburg,
Woman arrested for Lynchburg bat attack
Galax man killed in Grayson Co. crash

Latest News

Tropical rain looks increasingly likely early next week.
Thursday June 17, Morning FastCast
We could see some tropical moisture by Sunday or Monday.
Pleasant for now with rising rain chances Fathers’ Day weekend
We could see some tropical moisture head our way late this weekend.
Wednesday, June 16, Morning FastCast
A tropical system may end up moving toward the U.S. by the weekend with increasing shower...
Tuesday, June 15 - Evening Update